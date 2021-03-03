House Agriculture gets second spending cardinal as member

The House Agriculture Committee will get its second spending cardinal as a member with the announcement that Agriculture Appropriations Chairman Sanford D. Bishop Jr. is taking a seat on the panel.

Bishop, D-Ga., served on the authorizing committee from 1993 to 2003. He said his return to the panel means he’ll have a hand in developing and funding farm and nutrition policy.

“As an appropriator, we spend the money. The wish list comes from the authorizers,” Bishop said Tuesday night. “This is a wonderful opportunity to be both an authorizer and an appropriator. I think it puts me in a position to really maximize my experience, maximize my influence to the benefit of agriculture.”

Bishop said the House Agriculture Committee will deal with a number of issues in this Congress, particularly as the panel does the groundwork for writing a new farm bill in 2023.

He joins Interior-Environment Appropriations Chairwoman Chellie Pingree, D-Maine, as the Agriculture Committee's other spending cardinal, as Appropriations subcommittee chairs are often called.