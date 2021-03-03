For Joe Biden, unity is for Democrats only

Most presidencies begin on a positive note with a modicum of pomp and circumstance befitting the elected leader of the world’s oldest continuous democracy. Joe Biden’s inauguration, with Lady Gaga performing, was no exception, if one overlooked the razor wire and thousands of armed troops patrolling the National Mall.

In his inaugural address, just two weeks after the Capitol riot, Biden put much emphasis on democracy and the importance of preserving it. Few Americans would disagree. Nor would they take issue with his frequent references to the need for unity after what was not only a squeaker of an election but one of the most divisive in recent memory.

Biden told the country, “On this January day, my whole soul is in this: Bringing America together, uniting our people, and uniting our nation. And I ask every American to join me in this cause.”

Nice sentiment, but was it sincere? Given the level of cynicism in the country toward all things political today, it’s reasonable to wonder whether Americans felt his unity pledge was heartfelt or just another politician saying what he thinks people want to hear?

We tested how the president’s unity effort was going in our latest Feb. 9-12 Winning the Issues survey by asking voters the following question: