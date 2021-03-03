After four difficult years, let’s open government up ‘For the People’

In 2018, House Democrats won the majority on a promise that we would refocus the chamber on delivering “For the People.”

The centerpiece of that effort was HR 1, the For the People Act, comprehensive legislation to root out corruption in government, increase transparency and accountability, impose higher ethics standards, strengthen voting rights, limit the influence of dark money in our politics, and reform the way we draw the maps for congressional districts to make them fairer.



Within weeks of assuming control, thanks to the leadership of Rep. John Sarbanes and input from across our caucus, we brought HR 1 to the floor and passed it. Unfortunately, the Republican-controlled Senate refused even to consider it and let it die with the 116th Congress.

This week, as one of the first actions of the 117th Congress, I am proud to bring HR 1 to the floor again, this time with a Democratic-led Senate and a president in the Oval Office committed to governing For the People. As we seek to return the focus of American government to the people, Democrats will press forward with our reform agenda, which starts with HR 1. With the bill’s key reforms, Congress can renew Americans’ faith that government exists to serve them, elevate their voices, and help them get ahead — by placing the power of government back in their hands.

First and foremost, HR 1 would enhance voting rights protections to ensure that our democracy works For the People. It would make voter registration automatic, expand early voting opportunities so more people can avoid long lines and participate on their own schedule, and restore voting rights to those who have paid their debts to society and ought to be full participants in our democracy.

HR 1 would also end the practice of partisan redistricting, replacing it with a nonpartisan process nationwide, to ensure that all voters’ voices are heard equally. I was proud to lead the last major legislative reform of our voting rules in 2002, when Congress passed my bill, the Help America Vote Act. Now, it is time to enact HR 1 and take the next steps forward.