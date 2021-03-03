Walking ‘17 Blocks’ was ‘like crossing a force field’

One day a couple decades ago, Davy Rothbart asked a kid from the neighborhood if he wanted to walk over to the Capitol. It was only 17 blocks away.

“Why?” he remembers the 9-year-old saying.

“He had never been there. It was like crossing a force field that separated these two worlds,” Rothbart says.

Congress had a pretty nice view and the hill was a good lookout point, argued Rothbart, who was 23 at the time and a family friend. So they made the trip, closing the distance between the seat of legislative power and the home where Emmanuel Sanford-Durant lived.

“It was beyond the limits of his imagination that you could just walk there,” Rothbart says, even though he could see the unmistakable outline of the Capitol Dome from his yard in Southeast Washington.