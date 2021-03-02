SolarWinds was hacked by Russian operatives who injected malware into routine software updates that went out to as many as 18,000 government entities and Fortune 500 companies that were clients of SolarWinds. Top U.S. government officials have said Russian intelligence services were behind the attack and that, as of now, nine federal agencies and about 100 companies were exposed but more victims are likely to be found as the probe continues.

Executives from FireEye, the cybersecurity company that found the Russian attack and made it public in December, Microsoft and SolarWinds told members of Congress that while they had come forward to share details of the attack, they were not obligated to do so and wanted Congress to address that gap.

Without a law and clear guidance, companies don’t know whom to alert when they’re hacked, Brad Smith, president of Microsoft, said at a joint hearing of the House Oversight and Reform and House Homeland Security committees.

Companies also face a legal barrier because contracts with federal agencies “restrict a company like Microsoft from sharing with others in the federal government when a particular agency has been hacked in this way,” Smith said.

In December, after FireEye revealed the SolarWinds hack and Microsoft began examining the breach among its federal clients, the company had to “go to each agency, tell them that we had identified that they were a victim of this. And then we had to say, ‘You need to go over to this person in this other part of the government to let them know.’ … We cannot do that for you.”