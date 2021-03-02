Raimondo gets bipartisan Senate nod to lead Commerce

The Senate confirmed Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo to be the next secretary of the Commerce Department in a 84-15 vote Tuesday.

Raimondo, who leaned on her private sector experience in venture capital as well as her governorship in seeking the post, will take over a sprawling department dealing with the economic crash from the pandemic, climate change and a troubled 2020 census. She emphasized the use of science and data in helping to recover from the pandemic and deal with the changing world, although she was not able to counter concerns from some Republicans about her approach to China.

Raimondo will be “bringing in the type of leadership we need at the Department of Commerce to resolve our problems as a new digital age emerges,” Sen. Maria Cantwell, the Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee chair, said in a floor speech before the confirmation vote.

“We’re looking for someone who can come in and help with private sector experience to really move the agenda of this administration forward,” said Cantwell, D-Wash.

All Democrats voted in favor of her nomination, as well as most Republicans. Fifteen Republicans voted against her nomination, primarily based on the Biden administration’s approaches to climate change and China.