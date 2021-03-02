Lawmakers plan further probe of trading models in GameStop saga

Lawmakers are vowing to keep pressure on Robinhood Markets Inc. after what they say are unsatisfactory answers from the online investment app’s CEO, Vlad Tenev, during a hearing last month examining the GameStop Corp. trading volatility.

Members of the House Financial Services Committee told CQ Roll Call they’re examining whether the online broker’s business model is compatible with its obligation to protect investors. The panel will convene again March 17 for the second of three planned hearings to examine the GameStop frenzy.

Democrats on the panel in particular say they plan to pursue additional lines of inquiry, such as how the company may be enticing customers by offering commission-free trading.

“Having a zero-commission model creates a circumstance where the incentives are to take advantage of people,” Rep. Sean Casten, D-Ill., told CQ Roll Call. The longtime Robinhood critic said he is “dubious” that the broker can satisfy the Securities and Exchange Commission’s best execution standards while getting paid to route customer trades to bigger Wall Street firms.

The company has faced growing scrutiny after it paused purchases of GameStop and other stocks. Committee members during the hearing peppered Tenev with questions about the company’s reliance on payments it receives from Wall Street firms for funneling customer trades to them for execution.