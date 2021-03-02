Ethics report details questionable spending, decisions by Rep. Palazzo

An Office of Congressional Ethics report released Monday outlines questionable campaign spending by Rep. Steven Palazzo to repair an investment property he wanted to sell, his attempts to use his position of power to help his brother get back into the Navy and details instances in which the Mississippi Republican had his congressional staff run personal errands.

The House Ethics Committee is continuing to investigate the allegations raised by the independent Office of Congressional Ethics. The OCE report was published by the House Ethics Committee due to a disclosure requirement timeline.

Palazzo acquired a four bedroom house in D’Iberville, Miss., known as the “River House” from his parents in 2017. An email from a real estate agent involved in the process describes the property transfer to the congressman: “[Rep. Palazzo] is closing on the house (purchase from parents) this Friday…allegedly his plan [is] to make the currently required repairs and then put it back on the market and get it off his hands.”

After Palazzo obtained the River House, he spent more than $82,000 in campaign funds on it, including on utilities, plumbing, landscaping, house cleaning, heating and air conditioning, pest control and a security system, the OCE report shows. Of the total, $60,000 also went to rent paid to Green Acres of MS, LLC, of which Palazzo is the sole owner. In effect, the Palazzo campaign was paying rent to Palazzo himself.

In February of 2018, after Palazzo had expressed to his real estate agent that he was having difficulty selling the River House property and that it was a potential financial burden, Palazzo’s campaign committee agreed to rent the River House for $3,000 a month from Palazzo to serve as its campaign headquarters.