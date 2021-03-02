Senate debate on $1.9 trillion aid package to start Wednesday

Senate Democrats prepared to begin debate as early as Wednesday on a $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package, amid lingering intraparty disputes over unemployment benefits, tax rebate checks and more.

Facing a March 14 deadline when expanded unemployment benefits are set to expire, lawmakers braced themselves for a late-night “vote-a-rama” on the Senate floor in a push to dispose of scores if not hundreds of amendments.

Senate Democrats hope to pass the bill by week’s end through the budget reconciliation process, which avoids the threat of a Republican filibuster. House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer, D-Md., said the House could take up the Senate's revised bill as soon as Monday in order to speed it to President Joe Biden's desk in plenty of time to beat the unemployment deadline.

Democrats said the vote-a-rama could begin Thursday, although a delay to Friday was still possible. “It means many long nights and many amendments,” said Majority Whip Richard J. Durbin, D-Ill.

Republicans continued to heap scorn on the aid package, which they said was too large for an economy already on the mend and insufficiently targeted to those most in need.