Senate debate on $1.9 trillion aid package to start Wednesday
Lawmakers brace themselves for another late-night “vote-a-rama” on the Senate floor
Senate Democrats prepared to begin debate as early as Wednesday on a $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package, amid lingering intraparty disputes over unemployment benefits, tax rebate checks and more.
Facing a March 14 deadline when expanded unemployment benefits are set to expire, lawmakers braced themselves for a late-night “vote-a-rama” on the Senate floor in a push to dispose of scores if not hundreds of amendments.
Senate Democrats hope to pass the bill by week’s end through the budget reconciliation process, which avoids the threat of a Republican filibuster. House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer, D-Md., said the House could take up the Senate's revised bill as soon as Monday in order to speed it to President Joe Biden's desk in plenty of time to beat the unemployment deadline.
Democrats said the vote-a-rama could begin Thursday, although a delay to Friday was still possible. “It means many long nights and many amendments,” said Majority Whip Richard J. Durbin, D-Ill.
Republicans continued to heap scorn on the aid package, which they said was too large for an economy already on the mend and insufficiently targeted to those most in need.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and others have spent the last several days going after provisions added by House Democrats, such as $100 million for a Silicon Valley transit project and $1.5 million to upgrade the Seaway International Bridge connecting upstate New York and Canada.
McConnell in a floor speech Tuesday singled out for special criticism a provision that appeared in early drafts of the Senate's revised bill providing higher Medicare reimbursement rates for hospitals in three states: Delaware, New Jersey and Rhode Island.
“You might call it a special kickback for the Acela corridor,” McConnell said, referring to Amtrak’s high-speed Northeastern rail line. Democrats have defended the provision, saying hospitals in those states suffer from a rate discrepancy compared to what neighboring hospitals receive.
Internal disputes
Before Democrats can pass the aid package on what's expected to be a party-line vote, they must resolve lingering internal disputes over some of its components.
Those include the size and duration of expanded unemployment benefits. The House-passed bill calls for weekly benefits of $400 that would expire at the end of August. Sen. Joe Manchin III, D-W.Va., has pushed to lower the benefit to $300, saying he didn’t want to discourage people from returning to work. But most Democrats appeared to favor holding the line at $400.
Senate Finance Chairman Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, reported making “a lot of headway” in the caucus for extending the benefits through September to avoid the risk of them lapsing during the August congressional recess. “I just see growing support for going into September,” he said.
The debate over the size of the benefit, he said, partly reflects a dispute between “big states with a higher cost of living” and “smaller states with a lower cost.” He also said he secured $2 billion in the bill to help states that have been inundated with benefit claims process them more efficiently.
Discussions also continued on whether tax rebate checks should be targeted more narrowly to lower-income households. The House bill allows for the maximum check of $1,400 to single filers making up to $75,000 a year and couples making $150,000, with a phase-out that would still allow for some families making up to about $200,000 to receive checks — even if they suffered no loss of income during the pandemic. Manchin wants to curtail the benefit further but hasn’t offered specifics.
Likewise under discussion was the formula governing the distribution of $350 billion in aid to state and local governments. Sen. Benjamin L. Cardin, D-Md., said there was “concern about the flexibility to local government” in the funding formula.
Cardin and others were also pushing to increase funding for broadband access, “more than what’s already in the bill,” he said. An early draft of the Senate package would have cut $428 million from $7.6 billion the House included for distance learning.
Byrd rule challenges
Democrats won two procedural battles this week, when the Senate parliamentarian ruled in favor of provisions to shore up failing union pension plans and to provide subsidies for employer health insurance plans to workers who lose their jobs. Those provisions survived challenges under the "Byrd rule," which restricts what can be included in reconciliation bills.
But other procedural challenges threatened to upend some minor projects buried in the fine print of the legislation.
One dispute is over a provision that would allow up to $140 million to be used for the Silicon Valley light rail and subway project, which once completed would connect Santa Clara and San Jose. Senate Banking ranking member Patrick J. Toomey, R-Pa., whose panel has jurisdiction over transit programs, said that funding could be stripped because of the Byrd rule.
Democrats argue the California project is tied to a broader transit program authorized in 2015 and that project sponsors from all over the country would have access to those dollars to keep projects on track.
The Santa Clara project received an initial allocation under the 2015 highway funding law's new pilot program for expedited reviews, and thus is the only project eligible for funding at this time. That's led to GOP criticism leveled at "Pelosi's subway," though it's not actually in Speaker Nancy Pelosi's district.
The fate of the transit project funds was unclear as of Tuesday evening, even as a Senate source said Democrats planned to strip the $1.5 million for the Seaway International Bridge in upstate New York, which connects the U.S. to Canada across the St. Lawrence River.
Republicans have labeled the bridge project an earmark for Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer. But the Senate source said Schumer, D-N.Y., never requested the money in the House package, which is intended to make up for lost toll revenue from decreased vehicle traffic during the pandemic. The source said the money was being stripped since local Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., has declined to defend the project amid her broader criticism of the $1.9 trillion relief bill.
Both the bridge and transit projects were OK'd by the Trump administration, including McConnell's wife Elaine Chao, who was Transportation secretary at the time.
Virtual pep talk
With no margin for error in the evenly divided Senate, Biden offered a virtual pep talk Tuesday to Democrats over lunch, urging senators to stay united and pass the bill. He also urged them not to insist on provisions that could cause procedural obstacles in the reconciliation process, senators said.
“He very much understands the Senate process,” Cardin said of Biden, a former Delaware senator. “He wants to stay focused on getting it done and we all understand that reconciliation has its limits.”
But Senate Budget Chairman Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., said he would nonetheless offer an amendment to raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour. Democrats plan to strip that provision from the House bill because the Senate’s parliamentarian said it would violate the Byrd rule.
Sanders said there was still time for senators to resolve their differences and get the bill to the floor. “There's a new invention,” Sanders told reporters. “It's called the telephone. And people, I think, are going to be burning the telephone up.”
Democrats got one key constituency on board with the package after saying they'll agree to drop the minimum wage increase: the restaurant industry's main trade group. The underlying bill would provide $25 billion in grants for hard-hit restaurants, which is a priority of Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., who like Manchin is an important swing vote.
"Demand for relief will far outpace the $25 billion in funding, but this is an incredible step forward and we look forward to working with you to see this program launch successfully to rescue countless industry jobs nationwide," wrote Sean Kennedy, the National Restaurant Association's executive vice president for public affairs, in a letter to congressional leaders Tuesday.