Why Democrats should learn to stop worrying and love reconciliation

ANALYSIS — Progressive lawmakers and pressure groups came out blasting after Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough’s guidance Thursday night that raising the minimum wage to $15 per hour would violate budget rules, likely keeping the increase out of Democrats’ $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package.

Leaving no fundraising opportunity behind, critics of MacDonough’s decision immediately called for some combination of eliminating the filibuster, firing the “unelected” parliamentarian or overruling her opinion on the floor — what some have dubbed the “tactical” nuclear option.

It’s an old song and one MacDonough has heard from both sides of the aisle, as her predecessors have.

As The New York Times reported, MacDonough explained in a 2018 commencement speech at her alma mater, Vermont Law School, that she represents the Senate, “with its tradition of unfettered debate, protection of minority rights and equal power among the states.”

Change comes slowly to the Senate. Before 1974, there was no way to end debate without meeting some kind of supermajority threshold, or waiting until filibusterers physically exhausted themselves.