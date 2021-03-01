Pandemic challenges, Trump rules await Cardona at Education

With the Senate's confirmation of Miguel Cardona to be Education secretary on Monday, the former public school teacher and principal from Connecticut is set to take office facing daunting pandemic-related and long-term challenges.

The 64-33 roll call vote came after he won bipartisan support at his committee vote last month. Now, his first priority will be to help advance President Joe Biden’s pledge to safely reopen schools that have been fully or partially shuttered for months — a major goal for the president’s first 100 days.

“I think the focus that they will have is clearly going to be on reopening elementary and secondary schools, because that has been such a political flashpoint around the country, and a return to economic normalcy requires it,” said Terry Hartle, senior vice president at the American Council on Education, an advocacy organization for colleges and universities.

But he’ll also need to contend with simmering debates over standardized testing and learning loss. And he's expected to take on Trump-era rules and guidance regarding student debt obligations and limits on Title IX civil rights protections, among others, that the Biden administration and congressional Democrats are eager to undo.

School reopening and learning loss

As Connecticut’s education commissioner, Cardona sought to keep schools open where possible, allowing individual school districts to determine when they would open or close.