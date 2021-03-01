Officials promote COVID-19 shots, plan more advice on behavior

Some of the nation’s top health officials are urging Americans to receive the first COVID-19 vaccine available to them and are working on more information on which activities are safe post-vaccination, as the number of cases nationwide begins creeping back up.

Marcella Nunez-Smith, the chair of the COVID-19 health equity task force, said the Johnson & Johnson vaccine would reach all communities, but that the newest vaccine could be most helpful for people who cannot or do not want to come in for a second dose or at locations where it’s difficult to store two previously authorized vaccines.

This week, Johnson & Johnson is sending out its entire 3.9 million dose supply of vaccine, which was authorized by the Food and Drug Administration on Saturday. Officials stressed the vaccine was shown to be safe and highly effective against severe disease.

“As a physician, I strongly urge everyone in America to get the first vaccine that is available to you when it is your turn,” Nunez-Smith said.

Nunez-Smith added that the vaccines that have been authorized should be distributed evenly, so that certain communities don’t only have access to one type of vaccine, addressing concerns that hard-to-reach areas could receive more doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccines than the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines. The administration would intervene if certain vaccines are consistently going only to certain communities, she said.