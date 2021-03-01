Masks stack up in US warehouses as nurses reuse N95 respirators

U.S. manufacturers say they have enough high filtration respirators like N95s in their warehouses for every American adult, and they are calling on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to revise guidance that discourages the general public from getting them.

“The U.S. has ample supply of masks and meltblown material to protect the entire workforce and public with high-filtration masks,” wrote a new coalition of 49 American manufacturers in a letter obtained by CQ Roll Call.

The letter, dated Monday, is addressed to President Joe Biden, COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients, National Institutes of Health senior official Anthony Fauci and CDC Director Rochelle Walensky.

The group, which is calling itself the American Mask Manufacturers Association, says its members have an inventory of 233 million N95 respirators or equivalent masks in their warehouses and the capacity to manufacture 298 million per month.

If given a $75 million government investment, they estimate they could ramp up monthly production to supply enough surgical masks and respirators for every American each month.