Medicare fixes, Amtrak boost in draft Senate aid package

Senate Democrats were honing a substitute amendment to the House-passed $1.9 trillion coronavirus aid package that chamber plans to take up this week, with one early version circulating that would add money for Amtrak, cybersecurity and Medicare payments for ambulance services and certain hospitals, among other changes.

The draft substitute obtained by CQ Roll Call was still being tweaked and will likely change before it reaches the floor. It was also possible Democratic senators could make changes they've been discussing in recent days with an amendment during the "vote-a-rama" session that will begin after up to 20 hours of debate have elapsed.

The 615-page Senate amendment leaves out the House-passed minimum wage increase to $15 an hour in order to comply with the "Byrd rule," which prohibits items that aren't purely budgetary.

It also doesn't reflect an alternative that Senate Finance Chairman Ron Wyden, D-Ore., previewed on Friday that would impose a 5 percent tax on employers' payroll if they don't meet wage standards while giving tax credits worth up to $10,000 annually to the smallest businesses if they boost wages.

Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., said Sunday he hadn't seen Wyden's proposal, which Budget Chairman Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., had also been working on. Coons also suggested the minimum wage issue could wait for subsequent legislation, given the difficulty of filtering it through the Byrd rule's constraints.