Reformers say HR 1 will fortify our democracy. Science shows it won’t

The Biden administration has been lauded for pledging to make “evidence-based decisions guided by the best available science and data.”

This promise will soon be put to the test when Congress considers HR 1, the For the People Act of 2021. The campaign finance portion of the bill — a top priority for the Biden administration — includes stricter disclosure requirements, a “small dollar” public financing system for federal offices, a call for a constitutional amendment to overturn the Supreme Court’s Citizens United decision and changes to the composition of the Federal Election Commission.

The problem for the administration is that the legislation is riddled with claims that do not hold up when subjected to scientific scrutiny. For instance, the legislation offers the promise of “fortifying our democracy” against, among other evils, the “torrent of money flowing into our political system,” thereby protecting “the integrity of democracy.” (There is also a “flood” of money from “wealthy special interests” in our elections, the legislation tells us. Reformers like their liquid metaphors.)

When a similar bill made its way through the House in 2019, The New York Times described it as “devised to restore public trust in government,” while Speaker Nancy Pelosi said its campaign finance component was “about ending skepticism. … It’s about money in politics and how that destroys the confidence people have in the process.”

These calls for change speak directly to the Supreme Court’s justifications for upholding the constitutionality of restrictions on political speech: to reduce corruption or the appearance of corruption, which the court explicitly ties to maintaining faith in government.