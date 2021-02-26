FDA advisers recommend third COVID-19 vaccine

The Food and Drug Administration’s independent experts on vaccines recommended the authorization of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in a unanimous 22-0 vote Friday, setting in motion the probable authorization of a third vaccine within days.

The influential Vaccines and Related Biologics Advisory Committee, or VRBPAC, recommended the vaccine after a relatively frictionless daylong meeting.

The shot could be the first “viral vector” vaccine in the U.S. arsenal; the vaccine uses a non-replicating and harmless adenovirus.

The vaccine provides 66 percent protection against moderate COVID-19 and 85 percent efficacy against severe disease 28 days after vaccination, the FDA said, meeting the threshold the agency set for any emergency use authorization of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to documents it prepared ahead of the meeting.

About 99.6 percent of participants in the 40,000-person clinical trial did not experience serious side effects. Thousands of volunteers did experience mild ones that can indicate the vaccine is working, like site pain, headache and fatigue.