Trade nominee Tai appears poised for Finance committee approval

As the nation’s top trade official, Katherine Tai says she would hold trading partners to their obligations, shape trade policies to benefit U.S. workers and strive for balance in dealing with geopolitical rival China.

“China is simultaneously a rival, a trade partner, and an outsized player whose cooperation we’ll also need to address certain global challenges. We must remember how to walk, chew gum and play chess at the same time,” Tai said during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Finance Committee Thursday.

Part of the chess game, Tai said, will require building on executive orders by President Joe Biden that call for reviews of key supply chains with an eye toward boosting domestic production where practical and sourcing from countries the U.S. considers allies. Tai also said the administration will invest in workers to keep them competitive.

Tai would be the first Asian American and woman of color to head the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative. Her parents were born in mainland China and grew up in Taiwan. They came to the U.S. as graduate students under immigration rules set by President John F. Kennedy.

Her father worked as a medical researcher at Walter Reed Army Institute of Research and her mother oversees a clinical trials network at the National Institutes of Health that is developing treatments for opioid addiction.