Parties make more ‘Byrd rule’ arguments to parliamentarian

Senate aides continued their whirlwind of meetings with the chamber's parliamentarian, Elizabeth MacDonough, on Thursday as Democrats ready their $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package for the floor of both chambers.

The discussion Thursday morning involving aides to the Finance, Budget and Health, Education, Labor and Pensions panels centered on a section of the House-drafted bill that would pump some $86 billion into multiemployer pension plans that are bordering on insolvency.

It's a relatively small piece of the overall package, but the pension fix has huge significance for Democrats' union backers, and among the original cosponsors of similar legislation in the last Congress was Joe Manchin III, D-W.Va., one of the pivotal votes in the 50-50 Senate.

Republicans, who argue the measure is a costly "bailout" and payoff to Democratic constituencies and donors, have made the argument that the measure runs afoul of the Senate's "Byrd rule" which limits deficit impacts and prohibits extraneous material.

The House provisions were reported by the Ways and Means Committee, but would affect the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation and the 1974 Employee Retirement Income Security Act, or ERISA, which is under the jurisdiction of Education and Labor and HELP.