Hoyer wants votes to run on strict schedule, but it’s easier said than done

House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer announced Thursday that he planned to soon start enforcing 45-minute time limits on votes, but history shows that efforts to gavel a vote to a close after a designated period of time have been unsuccessful.

“I wanted to announce to every member that I will be recommending that we close votes 45 minutes after they start,” the Maryland Democrat said in floor remarks.

Hoyer banged his fist on the podium in front of him and then said aloud for emphasis, “Bang!”

His announcement came after the House spent more than an hour voting on a dilatory motion to adjourn from Georgia GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who was protesting the LGBTQ anti-discrimination bill the chamber was preparing to vote on. Greene’s motion was rejected 199-219.

In pre-pandemic times, most House votes were technically limited to 15 minutes. But as any C-SPAN viewer knows, once the 15 minutes elapsed, the official gavel down to close the vote would not come for minutes afterward — sometimes more than doubling the initial allotted time.