Congress is on a path to enact a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package under a budgetary procedure known as reconciliation. It was originally designed as a tool for fiscal responsibility — a principle I have spent my professional career trying to uphold.

No one denies the need to assist families and businesses that have and continue to suffer from the economic fallout of the pandemic. But the current Democratic reconciliation bill and the 2017 Republican tax reconciliation measure have paid scant attention to the country’s mounting debt load.

The budget and reconciliation procedures that once led to America’s balanced budgets from 1998 to 2001 are now driving us further into debt. In cinematic words that should be familiar to Sen. Pat Leahy, “You either die a hero, or live long enough to see yourself become the villain.”

Abused in recent years by both Senate Republicans and Democrats for its filibuster immunity, reconciliation has hollowed out America’s pocketbook, stuffing IOU slips in its place. Congress must reform or repeal reconciliation before it ends any hope of restoring a modicum of bipartisan fiscal responsibility.

The 1974 Congressional Budget and Impoundment Control Act was one of the last pieces of legislation President Richard Nixon signed into law before leaving office in disgrace. Sen. Sam Ervin, who chaired the committee critical to its adoption, said the act’s purpose was to reclaim Congress’ “power of the purse” from an imperial president. Nixon’s disregard for the congressional authorization and appropriations process by impounding monies was the raison d’etre for its adoption. The law not only created the respected Congressional Budget Office (I had the honor of being one of its earliest employees), but importantly, it created a disciplined process for establishing an annual federal budget.