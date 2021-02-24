Vaccine sign-up struggles highlight state and federal challenges

“It isn’t good if it works this way where every single day they try 10 times to get an appointment from 20 different websites,” said former FDA Chief Scientist Jesse Goodman. “Ideally we’d have a more user-friendly situation than that, especially for high-priority people.”

The federal vaccine supply is expected to surge in the late spring, but there currently aren’t enough doses for everyone who qualifies. Vaccine-eligible people often trawl several different websites and portals to access an appointment. If a person is on multiple wait lists, that can skew states’ vaccine tallies.

This vaccine deficit also creates competition and adds to the stress of vaccine sign-ups, noted Claire Hannan, the executive director of the Association of Immunization Managers. Consumers who are more tech savvy or have more time on their hands have a much better chance of getting the vaccine.

State officials are continuing to rethink their sign-up strategies. Four Pennsylvania state senators plan to soon introduce a bill to centralize vaccine registration, even though the state’s acting secretary of health, Alison Beam, threw cold water on the idea just a few weeks ago. When the concept first came up, Beam said a centralized signup system would be too complex and wouldn’t fix the core issue of having too little vaccine.

“This legislation will reduce frustration, eliminate the need to spend hours searching for appointments and permit prioritization of vaccine distribution to our most vulnerable citizens,” the senators argued in a co-sponsorship memorandum.