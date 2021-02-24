Senate Small Business panel endorses Guzman to lead SBA

The Senate Small Business and Entrepreneurship Committee on Wednesday advanced, 15-5, the nomination of Isabel Guzman to become head of the Small Business Administration.

Chairman Benjamin L. Cardin said it is "critically important that the position of the SBA administrator be filled as soon as possible," as small businesses continue to struggle during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Maryland Democrat added that at her nomination hearing earlier this month, Guzman "clearly demonstrated that she has the experience necessary to hit the ground running."

Currently the director of California’s Office of the Small Business Advocate, the nominee described herself as "a lifelong advocate for small business." Her confirmation would mark a return to the SBA. Guzman served in the agency during the Obama administration as both a senior adviser and as a deputy chief of staff.

The committee’s top Republican, Rand Paul of Kentucky, voted in favor of her confirmation, saying he is hopeful that Guzman will lead the SBA "fairly and without politics."