Senate parliamentarian hears arguments on coronavirus relief bill

Senate Budget Chairman Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., argues the proposal to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour over five years complies with the “Byrd rule,” a law named after its author, Sen. Robert C. Byrd, D-W.Va., who died in 2010.

House Budget Chairman John Yarmuth, D-Ky., has been skeptical that a minimum wage increase will meet the test. But he said Wednesday it will remain in the draft bill the House plans to vote on Friday.

“In the House, we’re going to leave it in, regardless of what she decides today,” he said referring to the parliamentarian in a CNN interview. “We’re going to pass it with a $15 minimum wage and let the Senate work its will.”

Republicans have argued the budgetary impact of a minimum wage increase is “merely incidental” to its larger impact. The Byrd rule bars legislation that does not have an impact on spending or revenue, or has a “merely incidental” impact, from moving through reconciliation.

Sanders has argued that the minimum wage increase should pass the test in part because it has wide impact over many parts of the budget.