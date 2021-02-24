Republicans divided on Democrats’ push to restore earmarks

Republicans’ family discussion on earmarks is starting to spill into public view, with top GOP lawmakers backing "congressionally directed spending" while staunchly conservative members staking out their opposition.

The division sets up another fissure as the party continues to struggle with its identity in the shadow of Donald Trump's presidency.

Senate Appropriations ranking member Richard C. Shelby, R-Ala., said he backs earmarks that are “meritorious and transparent,” adding lawmakers' authority over the federal budget is spelled out in the Constitution. “If they are frivolous requests, they should go by the wayside,” Shelby told reporters.

Shelby, who is retiring at the end of this Congress, is a longtime supporter of "congressionally directed spending," but his caucus in recent years has opposed restoring the practice that was initially banned in 2011.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., another veteran appropriator, deferred to Shelby on Wednesday when asked if he'd support a return to earmarks. But McConnell, no stranger to earmarks himself, also knows Shelby's view on the topic and what he'd likely say.