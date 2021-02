(Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

Members of Congress stand on the steps of the Capitol for a vigil and moment of silence honoring the 500,000 American lives lost to COVID-19 so far.

The vigil, held Tuesday evening, comes after President Joe Biden ordered U.S. flags to be flown at half-staff for the rest of the week for the half a million death toll — more than any other nation during the global pandemic.