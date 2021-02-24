Partisan voters claim, ‘We wuz robbed.’ No, they weren’t

Great rivalries can sometimes produce extraordinary results. Michelangelo vs. da Vinci. Apple vs. Microsoft. The Red Sox vs. the Yankees. The Space Race put a man on the moon, and the race for the double helix unlocked the secrets of DNA. So a little healthy competition can be a force for good, and it often is.

But throughout history, rivalries taken to the extreme have just as often produced division and hatred and, at their worst, societal upheaval and destruction. In these instances, the two sides usually share one thing in common: Whether you’re the Hatfields and the McCoys or the houses of Lancaster and York, both believe unequivocally that their view of the world is not only right, it is the only view that is moral and just.

That’s when we get into trouble, which is where America finds itself today. The country is suffering from a great divide driven by the vitriol of our politics and the unwavering belief by the bases of both parties in the evil and inherent immorality of their opponents. Partisanship has become prescriptive.

It’s not the first time. From its very founding, this country has had its fair share of political division and the consequences that come with it. In a piece for The Wall Street Journal ten years ago, the historian Ron Chernow wrote about the nation’s first factions, the Hamiltonian Federalists and the Jeffersonian Republicans, which he said “generated intense loyalty among adherents.”

Chernow explained that both sides “trafficked in a conspiratorial view of politics. … Each side saw the other as perverting the true spirit of the American Revolution.”