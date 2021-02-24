Funding remains a hurdle for latest highway bill push

The ranking Republican on the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee Wednesday cautioned against trying to pay for a massive infrastructure bill through the budget reconciliation process, saying it could put at risk one of the few policy areas where both Republicans and Democrats agree.

The comments by Sen. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia could foreshadow what will likely be the most insurmountable hurdle to any infrastructure bill: money. The Highway Trust Fund, which is paid for through federal gas taxes, has not sufficed in paying for highway needs, and has required $140 billion in transfers from general revenue since 2008, according to the Tax Policy Center. That fund pays for both highways and transit.

“The strong bipartisan support that exists for a surface transportation reauthorization bill and other infrastructure legislation should not extend to a multi-trillion dollar package that is stocked full with ideologically driven, one-size-fits-all policies that tie the hands of states and communities,” she warned during what will likely be the first of many hearings on infrastructure legislation.

She added that she felt she needed to make the cautionary comments in light of unspecified statements Senate Budget Chairman Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., made to the media “on the direction the bill may go,” she said.

The collapse of the highway bill would stand in contrast to the five-year, $287 billion measure that the Senate EPW committee approved unanimously in July 2019. That bill, though universally praised in committee, never received a floor vote in the Senate, forcing Congress to extend the current highway law through October 2021.