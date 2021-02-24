Fiery exchanges at Postal Service oversight hearing

After Rep. Jim Jordan’s line of questioning insinuated that outrage over Postal Service delays last year were calculated to hurt then-President Donald Trump, Rep. Gerald E. Connolly countered that Jordan was “gaslighting.”

The heated exchanges came during a House Committee on Oversight and Reform on Wednesday where Postmaster General Louis DeJoy testified on proposed changes to address challenges at the Postal Service.

President Joe Biden reportedly plans to nominate three Democrats to the Postal Service governing board, which, if confirmed, would potentially give Democrats enough votes to oust DeJoy.

