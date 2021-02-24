‘Do it now. Ask for help now’: Rep. Madeleine Dean and her son reflect on his addiction

Cunnane: That was a big factor that held me back from asking for help sooner. The stigma goes not just on the person who's struggling with it, but on the family members. We saw it come up in the most recent [presidential] election cycle. When it’s put out in that way on such a large scale, it just makes it harder.

Q: How would you have handled a political attack, if Harry’s addiction had come up in your campaigns?

Dean: It was literally one week before my first full election to the Pennsylvania House that we discovered this, and he went into treatment on Oct. 30, 2012. I thought briefly of the consequences — could an opponent use this as an attempt to smear me? — but I quickly dismissed it. My top campaign managers were at the house when we were dealing with all this, and they said, don’t worry about it, focus on Harry. And then in my first election to Congress, it didn’t come up. It was not a secret, our whole family knew it, our neighbors and friends knew it. But it didn’t come up. And if it does, that will be a worse reflection on my opponent than it will ever be about me or about Harry.

Q: This is also a book about faith. You describe going to mass shortly before election day for your congressional race, and the priest saying during the homily, don’t vote for someone who is pro-choice, which was basically a dig at you.

Dean: I was raised Catholic. I think of it as the gift of my faith that my parents gave me. Another person who influenced me was my uncle Walter, who was a Roman Catholic priest, an oblate of St. Francis de Sales. He lived with us at the end of his life. We were just very, very close.