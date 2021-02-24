Art stained in Capitol riot will soon be restored, costing at least $25,000

The project of restoration continues at the Capitol, as workers now turn to artwork damaged by oily dust from fire extinguishers wielded on Jan. 6, the House curator told lawmakers Wednesday.

Farar Elliott said there was no evidence that specific objects in the House collection were targeted by the insurrectionists who stormed Congress that day, but eight pieces would require unexpected restoration. Her office will need at least $25,000 to cover the cost of repairing them, Elliott told the House Appropriations Legislative Branch Subcommittee.

The objects were covered in fire extinguisher powder that contains oily yellow dye and other chemicals that can stain materials like porous stone, Elliot told the panel. The restoration process includes the removal of the dust and then treatments with a chemical solution.

“In the coming weeks, we will begin conservation treatment to remove chemicals and accretions and dye before they cause permanent discoloration and harm,” she said.

Elliot was joined at the hearing by Architect of the Capitol Brett Blanton and by Catherine Szpindor, the House’s chief administrative officer.