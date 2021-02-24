Acting Capitol Police chief defends intelligence role leading up to insurrection

Acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman oversaw intelligence operations of the agency leading up to and during the violent insurrection on Jan. 6, a role she plans to defend at a Legislative Branch Appropriations Subcommittee hearing on Thursday.

Before she was promoted to succeed Steven Sund as chief on Jan. 8, Pittman was assistant chief of the Protective and Intelligence Operations, a role that included oversight of the Intelligence and Interagency Coordination Division (IICD), an entity that partners with security and law enforcement agencies to obtain information about potential threats to Congress.

“Following the events of January 6th, it has been suggested that the Department either was ignorant of or ignored critical intelligence that indicated that an attack of the magnitude experienced on January 6th was known and probable,” Pittman says in her written testimony. “This implication simply is not true.”

At a joint Senate hearing Tuesday, Sund told lawmakers the department received a Jan. 5 FBI intelligence report from the bureau’s Norfolk field office warning of a “war” the next day, but that a sergeant in the department’s intelligence division who received the crucial information did not elevate it to the top. It is not clear why the threat report didn’t make it past the sergeant.

“The United States Capitol Police department did get that report. I was just advised of that in the last 24 hours,” Sund said at the hearing. “That report made it from the joint terrorism task force over to our intelligence bureau, over to a sergeant there, and ceased moving forward at that point. No leadership, myself included, over at Capitol Police was made aware of that at the time of the event.”