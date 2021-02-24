Abortion emerges as key division in Becerra’s Finance hearing

President Joe Biden’s nominee to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, Xavier Becerra, told the Senate Finance Committee in some of the most tense exchanges in two days of confirmation hearings that he would follow the law on abortion.

Finance Chairman Ron Wyden, D-Ore., did not say when the committee, the only panel that will vote on the nomination, would do so.

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., who is undecided on how he will vote, said he expects Becerra to be confirmed.

The disagreements on abortion restrictions and exemptions for medical providers with moral objections to abortion were among the sharpest policy differences on display in this week’s hearings in Finance and in the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee the previous day. Lawmakers and conservative groups have said Becerra is unfit to lead HHS in part because of his previous votes as a House member and lawsuits he brought as California attorney general against the Trump administration on reproductive health policies.

“I have tried to make sure on this important issue for so many people — where oftentimes, again, we have different views but deeply held views — that I have tried to make sure that I have abided by the law,” Becerra told Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont. “Whether it’s a particular restriction or whether it’s the whole idea of abortion, whether we agree or not, we have to come to some conclusion, and that’s where the law gives us a place to go.”