Where slaves once toiled, Vice President Kamala Harris will soon call home

Slavery was abolished in the District of Columbia by an act of Congress signed by President Abraham Lincoln on April 16, 1862. In a cruelly bitter twist, the act appropriated $1 million for the compensation of “loyal owners” (no Confederates) for their slaves, at a rate not to exceed $300 for each.

An even greater irony has now emerged on the onetime estate of Margaret C. Barber, whose $9,351.30 compensation reflected her status as the District’s No. 2 slave owner. But first, a bit of unpleasant history.

Barber, a widow, owned 34 slaves. Almost 160 years later, her matter-of-fact compensation filing to a federal commission is painful to read. It speaks in an unflinching, and inhuman, way of slave Mortimer Briscoe who “had one of his toes frost bitten but is otherwise sound” and of two other enslaved men who “are remarkably strong, healthy and capable Negroes.”

Of another person — again, a living, breathing human being — her claim contends, “Some of these defects are slight, and do not materially impair the value or usefulness of the Negro.”

Even a century later, in a piece published by the Washington Historical Society in 1964, it is distressing to see virtually no recognition of the injustice and outright cruelty of her ownership of other human beings. The fawning account simply notes that Barber “expended great effort and anguish” to validate her compensation claims and that she “not only had to make the routine visits” with her slaves but had to “be examined herself about each one.”