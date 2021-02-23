Washington’s farewell gets personal for retiring Sen. Portman

Senators read the words of President George Washington’s 1796 Farewell Address each year on the floor of the Senate — it’s an enduring chamber tradition. It was an especially meaningful tradition this year for Sen. Rob Portman.

Washington in his letter to “Friends and Fellow-Citizens” described why he would be leaving a life of public service, something personal to Portman, who has announced he will not run for reelection in 2022.

“He felt like he’d done his duty and it was time for others,” the Ohio Republican said.

The speech bidding the country goodbye was penned by America’s first president weeks before electors cast ballots in the third American presidential election. The campaign was bitterly fought, and it was the first contested election in the country’s history in which political parties played a role.

Washington warned Americans of political dangers to the fledgling country, urging them to put aside their political factions in order to achieve a common national interest. He encouraged the new nation’s future leaders to respect the separation of powers and avoid national debt during times of peace and prosperity.