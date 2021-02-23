Senate confirms Vilsack for second stint as USDA secretary

The Senate voted 92-7 Tuesday to confirm Tom Vilsack as Agriculture secretary, sending the former Iowa governor back to a department he ran for eight years under President Barack Obama.

"His deep knowledge of agriculture and rural America is needed now more than ever," Senate Agriculture Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., said ahead of the vote. "The COVID-19 crisis is continuing to disrupt our food supply chain... We have more than 50 million Americans today who are in a hunger crisis."

She noted the threat of climate change and that farmers of color are experiencing economic disparities and said Vilsack would consider "new ideas in a new era at the department."

Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., the ranking member of Senate Agriculture, noting Vilsack's reputation, urged Republicans to vote to confirm him. "I trust that the secretary will work with Congress as the agriculture community tackles new and existing challenges," he said.

Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Rick Scott, R-Fla., Rand Paul, R-Ky., Josh Hawley, R-Mo., Ted Cruz, R-Texas, Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, voted against confirmation.