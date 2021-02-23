The Securities and Exchange Commission’s decision to allow Wall Street firms to hold custody of digital assets for clients is a crucial step toward mainstreaming cryptocurrencies within the investment industry, according to law firms and financial technology advocates.

The agency in December launched a five-year trial to give broker-dealers, as stock brokerage firms are known, the ability to work with digital assets as if they were physical investments like cash.

The agency’s decision could lead to broader use of cryptocurrencies or other assets, such as digital tokens, according to many observers tracking the developments.

“The SEC’s commentary on allowing brokers to participate, really, in my mind, is a big step forward,” said Ron Quaranta, CEO of the Wall Street Blockchain Alliance, which promotes adoption of so-called blockchain technology in financial services.

It is the first time the SEC has addressed brokers and digital assets in a broad way, Quaranta and others said. Previously, there have been only a few limited no-action letters for specific entities.