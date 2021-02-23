OMB nominee Neera Tanden to get committee votes amid shaky prospects

Democrats remained optimistic Tuesday as the confirmation of Neera Tanden to be White House budget director faced increasingly long odds.

“We still think there’s a shot, a good shot,” President Joe Biden insisted, as he fought to save his choice to head the Office of Management and Budget. But Democrats were struggling to find at least one Republican willing to back Tanden and save the nomination in a 50-50 Senate.

Sensing momentum on his side, Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, called on Biden to withdraw the nomination, citing Tanden’s history of hurling insults on Twitter at GOP senators.

“My friendly advice to President Biden is to withdraw Neera Tanden's nomination and select someone who, at the very least, has not promoted wild conspiracy theories and openly bashed people on both sides of the aisle that she happens to disagree with,” Cornyn said on the Senate floor.

The nomination took a major hit Friday, when West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin III said he would oppose Tanden, a longtime Democratic policy adviser and president of the left-leaning Center for American Progress. Manchin’s opposition means Democrats must find at least one Republican on their side to save the nomination.