Mental health experts say funding needed to address needs

Growing behavioral health needs and existing workforce inadequacies are amplifying calls for Congress to provide additional resources to address a national mental health crisis exacerbated by COVID-19, the economic recession, and social isolation.

The pandemic has stressed the nation’s behavioral health infrastructure at a time when the country has seen increases in overdose deaths, suicides, and reports of anxiety and depression.

A study published in JAMA Psychiatry this month on almost 190 million emergency visits during the pandemic found that visit rates for mental health conditions, suicide attempts, and drug overdoses were higher from mid-March through October 2020 than in the same period of 2019.

The authors say their findings suggest the need for prevention, screening, and interventions at all societal levels, and the importance of longitudinal surveillance to monitor the long-term impacts of COVID-19.

Public health experts, advocates and government officials have been sounding alarms about the secondary health effects of the pandemic and recession since early last year, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data underscored the pressing nature of the problem.