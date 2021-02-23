Top U.S. lawmakers on the Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday debated whether new federal laws were needed to require mandatory disclosure from top tech and software companies when their networks are breached.

The question became pertinent as the investigation continues into the attack on SolarWinds, a network software monitoring company. The company was hacked by a sophisticated group of hackers who injected malware into routine software updates that then went out to as many as 18,000 government entities and Fortune 500 companies that were clients of SolarWinds.

Top U.S. government officials have said Russian intelligence services were behind the attack, and as of now nine U.S. federal agencies and about 100 companies were exposed but more victims are likely to be found as the probe continues.

The breach wasn’t detected or reported until cybersecurity company FireEye revealed in December that it was attacked by a sophisticated cyber attacker that had managed to steal company tools it uses to detect weaknesses in client networks. The malware in SolarWinds was likely injected between March and June of 2020.

