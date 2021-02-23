House Democrats prep changes to coronavirus relief package

A $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill continued to take shape Tuesday, with suspense building over whether a minimum wage increase would survive.

House Budget Chairman John Yarmuth has assembled an initial 138-page draft manager's amendment full of changes to the 592-page version his committee approved on Monday, including the submissions of three committees that didn't mark up their portions previously.

It wasn't immediately clear whether more changes would be incorporated to the package before the measure goes to the Rules Committee on Friday, the last stop before the floor. House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer, D-Md., tweeted Tuesday that the measure would come to the floor for a vote later on Friday.

But the version posted Tuesday night would retain the minimum wage provisions, subject to a high-stakes meeting between senators and the chamber's parliamentarian expected Wednesday.

In a face-off before Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, Democrats and Republicans will argue over whether the minimum wage increase to $15 over five years can meet strict budget rules in the Senate.