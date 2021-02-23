Biden’s newfangled theory of legislating

A look back at Barack Obama’s January 2013 speech unveiling his second-term push for immigration reform provides dramatic evidence of how much the politics of this high-decibel issue have changed in eight years.

In his address at a Las Vegas high school, Obama highlighted what he claimed was the guiding principle of his reform efforts: “First, I believe we need to stay focused on enforcement. That means continuing to strengthen security at our borders.”

As Joe Biden begins his own pitch for immigration reform, this kind of fortify-the-border rhetoric is nowhere to be found.

The closest Biden comes to this traditional political refrain is pushing a plan to “supplement existing border resources with technology and infrastructure.” But as the White House fact sheet indicates, that is mostly about stopping international narcotics trafficking.

My goal here is not to encourage frenzied Trumpian chants of “Build the wall.”