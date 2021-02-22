Garland confirmation hearing previews policy battles ahead

Members of the Senate Judiciary Committee from both parties used a confirmation hearing for Attorney General nominee Merrick Garland to foreshadow what could be more heated partisan policy fights on gun control, police accountability for use of force, immigration and voting rights.

The committee gave a cordial welcome Monday to the longtime federal appeals court judge in Washington, known for his even-keeled demeanor, reputation as a centrist and history as a former terrorism prosecutor.

His confirmation was all but assured by senators.

“You’re going to be confirmed. I’ll bet my farm in Vermont on that,” said Vermont Democrat Patrick J. Leahy.

“Never ask anyone to bet that, Senator,” replied Garland, who five years ago had been denied by Republicans a confirmation hearing before the same committee for a spot on the Supreme Court.