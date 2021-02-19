House Dems renew call for hate crime law after anti-Asian attacks

House Democrats renewed a push Friday for a federal hate crimes tracking law, amid an increase in assaults on members of Asian American and Pacific Islander communities since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., and members of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus, Congressional Hispanic Caucus and Congressional Black Caucus called on the Biden administration to do more in combating a surge in hate crimes.

“We need each of us to do what we can to stop these hate crimes. All of us must be vocal in rejecting xenophobia and racism,” said CAPAC chair Rep. Judy Chu, D-Calif.

Chu said her caucus will push for a House Judiciary Committee hearing on new federal hate crime tracking legislation. The current tracking law from 1990 “doesn’t have any teeth,” she said.

A new law could set a federal standard for hate crime reporting as well as provide training for local departments on tracking hate crimes, she said. Chu pointed out that the current law allows for a mish-mash of standards where one community may consider swastika graffiti a hate crime and another, just defacement.