COVID-19 aid insurance language splits experts on necessity, scope

Democrats’ legislation to extend economic aid amid the pandemic is sparking debate over the scope of its insurance provisions and whether they belong in a COVID-19 relief package.

Critics say the provisions’ $52.8 billion price tag is far too high to justify the 1.9 million uninsured individuals that the Congressional Budget Office expects will gain coverage through the insurance exchanges and health care benefits for unemployed workers. By comparison, the Kaiser Family Foundation estimates that 14.9 million people are already eligible for coverage through the exchanges alone.

But proponents argue the language also reflects Democrats’ broader priorities on improving affordability for existing enrollees and helping people retain coverage they have not yet lost.

“This is clearly being written in the context of a COVID-relief stimulus bill, so it is stimulative,” said Loren Adler, associate director of the USC-Brookings Schaeffer Initiative for Health Policy. “It is a way to give people money that they would otherwise have been spending on health insurance, which has a stimulative purpose above and apart from your kind of standing affordability arguments.”

The reconciliation language would lower the costs of exchange insurance for a wide range of consumers.