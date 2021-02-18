To retake House, centrists say GOP needs candidates who can win swing districts

Republican moderates have long been considered a dying breed in a party overtaken by the extremes of the tea party and Trumpism.

But even as the GOP embraces the far right in the post-Trump era, some Republicans see an overlooked opportunity to expand their ranks — in the center.

They point to moderate House Republicans in swing districts who were considered among the most vulnerable incumbents in the 2020 election but emerged with convincing victories that outpaced the top of the ticket. Those victories, along with wins from similarly minded Republicans who flipped seats held by Democrats, helped the GOP narrow the Democratic majority to the point that a net gain of five seats in 2022 would flip control of the chamber.

“That’s the profile of the candidate who will help us win the majority back,” said John Faso, who represented New York’s swingy 19th District from 2017 to 2019 and has since worked to increase support for center-right Republicans.

“We’re pretty maxed out on people who can win in red districts. What we need is people who can win in swing districts,” Faso said.