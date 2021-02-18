Next phase of coronavirus relief bill sprint to start Monday

House Democrats will take a key procedural step on Monday toward moving their $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package.

Budget Chairman John Yarmuth, D-Ky., has scheduled a 1 p.m. markup to staple together the reconciliation submissions from nine House authorizing committees before sending the measure onto its last stop before the floor, the Rules Committee.

Rules is where the substantive changes will occur, including the likely necessary step of bringing the combined package into compliance with its overall $1.89 trillion limit under the fiscal 2021 budget resolution. The nine committees have so far approved pieces the Congressional Budget office has tallied up to $1.95 trillion.

That figure would appear to remain more or less intact after accounting for small pieces three additional panels will submit next week — Foreign Affairs, Natural Resources and Science — and backing out duplicate provisions approved last week by different committees that share jurisdiction. It's also possible the numbers could shift a little based on interactions between multiple committee proposals.

House Democrats are seeking offsets to bring the combined cost back down, according to a source familiar with the process who spoke on condition of anonymity.