Biden to announce an immediate infusion of $2 billion into global COVID-19 vaccine efforts

President Joe Biden plans to announce Friday that the United States will immediately contribute $2 billion to the global effort to provide COVID-19 vaccine access to lower-income economies.

Biden plans to make the announcement during remarks at Friday’s G-7 meeting, according to White House officials.

The funds, which were already appropriated in the fiscal 2021 omnibus spending package, will flow to Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, a public-private organization aimed at increasing immunization rates. The global effort seeks to ensure vaccine availability in 92 economies and countries recognized as being lower and moderate income.

A second tranche of $2 billion, fulfilling a total commitment of $4 billion, will come available once other donors fulfill commitments and vaccine delivery can commence, according to the White House.

“Under President Biden, the United States will take a leadership role in galvanizing new donor commitments toward the COVAX [COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access] facility. The next $2 billion of support from the U.S. government, which will be additional to today’s initial $2 billion contribution, will be released as we work with other donors to elevate pledge commitments,” the White House explained in a fact sheet.