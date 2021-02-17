Who was the worst Senate candidate of 2020?

Judging a candidate’s strength or weakness is one of the staples of political analysis, but too much of the speculation is done based on anecdotes and reputation.

The Vote Above Replacement, or VAR, metric quantifies how valuable (or how much of a liability) a particular candidate was to his or her party. It also helps us dig deeper into the Senate races that decided the 2020 elections and look ahead to some of the key contests next year.

VAR measures the strength of a political candidate relative to a typical candidate from their party within the same state. That initial benchmark is derived using Inside Elections’ Baseline metric, which captures each party’s political performance in a state or congressional district by combining all federal and state election results over the past four election cycles into a trimmed mean.

To calculate VAR, take any statewide candidate’s result and compare it to their party’s Baseline in that state for that cycle. It can even be done with the presidential race, by comparing each candidate’s performance within each state. An analysis of 2020 showed President Donald Trump underperformed an average GOP candidate in key battlegrounds.

The 2020 flips

Democrats took control of the Senate thanks to four strong candidates.