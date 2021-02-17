Murphy takes over Senate Homeland Security money panel

After spending weeks denouncing the mob attack on the Capitol and the past president's role in the assault, Democratic stalwart Christopher S. Murphy of Connecticut will now play a role in handling domestic threats as the new leader of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Homeland Security.

Murphy said the U.S. "faces a significant rise of domestic terrorism." Under his leadership, the homeland security appropriations panel "will play a critical role protecting Americans from domestic extremism," he told CQ Roll Call.

He also pledged to prioritize repairing the U.S. immigration system and boost U.S. cybersecurity protections.

"We also have a lot of work to do to fix our immigration policies in the post-Trump era in addition to shoring up our cyber defense infrastructure, both of which I plan to focus on with my new gavel," Murphy said in a statement.

The junior senator from Connecticut will tackle thorny funding disputes on border resources for Homeland Security, the third-largest government department. In addition to three immigration agencies, DHS also includes the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and other agencies. Murphy also noted his panel has "important implications for Connecticut especially as it oversees funding for the Coast Guard."