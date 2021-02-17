Chair, chairman or chairwoman? ‘Whatever,’ some lawmakers say

Long before she could summon billionaires from her lofty seat in Congress on the House Financial Services panel, Maxine Waters was a newly elected member of the California State Assembly introducing her first piece of legislation. “Assemblyman” was the official title for everyone in the body, and she wanted to change that.

It was shot down immediately.

“Some of the men were not happy,” the Democrat told CQ Roll Call recently. One accused her of “neutering the men.”

Waters persisted and eventually convinced her male colleagues that being called “assembly member” didn’t make them any less of a man. Four decades later, it’s a nonissue.

The skirmish had faded from her mind until early this year, when her current workplace saw a language panic of its own. The House adopted a rules package that used gender-neutral terms instead of gender-specific ones, triggering an uproar.